Signs go up marking Frank Lloyd Wright Trail

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Signs have gone up in Racine to guide visitors to buildings designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

The signs are part of the state-sponsored Frank Lloyd Wright Trail, which highlights Wright-designed buildings throughout his home state of Wisconsin.

The Racine Journal Times reports (http://bit.ly/2pPWMkI ) the buildings highlighted in Racine County include the administration building at the global headquarters of the SC Johnson Co., and Wingspread, on Lake Michigan, which was designed as a home for a grandson of the founder of SC Johnson.

Wright, considered America’s best-known architect, was born in 1867 in Richland Center.

Wisconsin has 41 Wright-designed sites in all. The 200-mile self-guided trail was announced last year. The trail signs — inspired by Wright’s spare, geometric aesthetics and style — are going up in nine counties.