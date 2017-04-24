Quantcast
Bill would eliminate last of state’s prevailing wage

By: Associated Press April 24, 2017 11:25 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican bill would eliminate the last prevailing wage requirements for public projects in Wisconsin.

The Senate Committee on Labor and Regulatory reform will hold a public hearing Monday on a proposal to end minimum salary requirements on state construction projects.

The Legislature in 2015 ended prevailing wage on local projects. Gov. Scott Walker in his budget proposed eliminating it for state projects, but the budget committee stripped out that proposal along with other policy items earlier this month. That prompted Sen. Leah Vukmir and Rep. Rob Hutton to introduce a standalone bill.

The two lawmakers say the measure will help keep road-building costs down and improve the Department of Transportation’s funding gap. Builders and business groups support the proposal while workers’ unions oppose it.

