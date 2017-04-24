Doctor’s orders (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Construction crews are working on an addition/remodel project at Waupun Memorial Hospital on March 31. Fond du Lac-based C.D. Smith Construction is the general contractor on the 51,300-square-foot, two-story addition, which also includes renovation of the existing building. The project is slated to be done in October.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

C.D. Smith’s Jay Plonsky cuts a hole in drywall for conduit before it is hung. C.D. Smith’s Ken Immel builds a block wall between the new and existing parts of the building.

C.D. Smith’s Brian Holzmann hangs drywall in a hallway at the hospital.

