Doctor’s orders (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)
By: Kevin Harnack
April 24, 2017
10:52 am
C.D. Smith Construction 10:52 am Mon, April 24, 2017
The Daily Reporter - WI Construction News & Bids
Construction crews are working on an addition/remodel project at Waupun Memorial Hospital on March 31. Fond du Lac-based C.D. Smith Construction is the general contractor on the 51,300-square-foot, two-story addition, which also includes renovation of the existing building. The project is slated to be done in October.
Staff photos by Kevin Harnack
-
-
C.D. Smith’s Jay Plonsky cuts a hole in drywall for conduit before it is hung.
-
-
C.D. Smith’s Ken Immel builds a block wall between the new and existing parts of the building.
-
-
C.D. Smith’s Brian Holzmann hangs drywall in a hallway at the hospital.