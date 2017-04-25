Legislature set to give wells bill final OK

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bill relaxing high-capacity well regulations in Wisconsin is scheduled for final legislative approval next week.

The state Assembly announced Tuesday that it plans to vote on the bill May 2. It would then go to Gov. Scott Walker for his consideration. The Senate passed the bill earlier this month.

The measure has pitted conservations who worry that the changes will drain aquifers, streams and lakes against farmers who say they need more water for irrigation.

The Assembly is also slated to vote on a package of four bills that have bipartisan support and are focused on tackling the problem of homelessness in Wisconsin.

The centerpiece of the package is a proposal to create a new statewide council including state agencies and private groups to examine ways to reduce homelessness.