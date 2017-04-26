Building Commission OKs $96.5M recreation center for UW-Madison

The state Building Commission approved plans Wednesday for a roughly $96.5 million replacement of the Southeast Recreation Facility at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The approval will lead to the construction of a 250,800-square-foot building to replace the campus’s existing 191,254-square-foot Southeast Recreation Facility. The replacement, which was added to the state budget in 2015, will have a gymnasium with nine basketball courts, an indoor track, racquetball courts, a 50-meter-long pool, a diving well and various other amenities.

The current center was opened in 1983. Nearly half the money needed for the new building – about $42 million – was raised from gifts.

Also on Wednesday, the Building Commission approved:

The construction of a $34 million residence hall at the UW-Whitewater campus. The project was added to the state budget in 2013 and became the subject of controversy when it did not proceed as quickly as state officials had originally said it would. Critics accused the state of deliberately slowing down progress on construction plans. State officials countered that they were dealing with an unusually large of number of projects and trying to manage cash flow.

The construction of Phase II of an addition at UW-Platteville’s Williams Fieldhouse. The project, estimated to cost about $15.27 million, was added to state budget plans in 2015.

A $15.1 renovation of UW-River Falls’ Rodli Hall. Plans for the project were added to the state budget in 2015.