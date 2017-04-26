Roofer arrested for stealing underwear

Don’t let yourself get caught with your pants down. That’s what industry officials are essentially advising homeowners in the wake of a roofer’s alleged theft of women’s undergarments in Waukesha County.

A criminal complaint filed in Waukesha County Circuit Court alleges that Robert Soleska, a 56-year-old roofer and Hartford resident, stole six pairs of women’s underwear and two bras on Friday from the bedroom of a home he had been working on in the town of Genesee. The homeowner was at work when he received a notification on his phone telling him that an indoor surveillance camera had picked up movement inside the house.

Reviewing the footage, the homeowner noticed that a man — whom he assumed to be one of the roofers — had entered the house, probably through a patio door, and entered a bedroom area. The man later walked out with several items in his hands.

A Waukesha County sheriff’s deputy arrived later in the day and confronted two roofers who were working at the house. The officer searched through a plastic Goodwill bag that Soleska was using for his lunch and found, wrapped inside a bath towel, various unmentionables.

After being taken to the Waukesha County Jail, Soleska mentioned he had been released from prison about three weeks ago. He told deputies that his time in prison had “addressed his drinking issue, but not his other issues,” according to the complaint.

Fortunately, crimes like the one Soleska is accused of are rare in the roofing industry and construction in general, said Jeff Beiriger, executive director of the Wisconsin Roofing Contractors Association.

“Every contractor is going to make their best effort to put qualified people on the job,” Beiriger said.

That said, Beiriger recommended homeowners take certain precautionary steps when choosing a contractor to work on their houses or businesses.

One thing worth looking into, Beiriger said, is whether a contractor or worker is properly licensed in compliance with the law. Beiriger also suggested making sure the company you are contemplating hiring is legitimate by checking to see if it has liability and compensation insurance and is not paying employees in cash.

Another tried-and-true method of selecting a reputable contractor: consulting other homeowners who have recently had similar work done.

“Word of mouth is a huge thing, talking to friends and others, talking with organizations,” Beiriger said.

Beyond that, it’s never a bad idea to hold a contractor or workers accountable after they’ve been hired. One way to do this, Beiriger said, is to be home when work is being done.

If that’s not possible, homeowners who have hired contractors specifically for outdoor work should take the precaution of locking their doors. If workers do need to be inside, homeowners should make sure they know who exactly will be in their house.

“Ideally, try to be there if the work is going on,” Beiriger said. “If you can’t … it becomes all the more important you talk to the people doing the project on who’s coming into your home.”

Beiriger said it would also be wise to take down workers’ names. A Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection spokesman pointed to a number of resources residents can use on the agency’s website, including a fact sheet for consumers.

DATCP officials suggest planning ahead, soliciting bids before signing a contract and asking for a lien waiver.