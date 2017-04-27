State hands out $83.5M in transportation money to local governments

Local governments earlier this month received their quarterly state-aid payments, totaling more than $83.5 million, Gov. Scott Walker announced Thursday.

The payments included more than $80 million in General Transportation Aids; $3 million to cities, towns and villages entitled to receive Connecting Highway Aids; and nearly $256,000 to Milwaukee County for Expressway Policing Aids.

General Transportation Aids provide money to local governments for building, maintaining and operating roads and streets under local jurisdiction. Connecting Highway Aids reimburse municipalities for maintenance work and work to accommodate traffic on certain state highways.

Local government bodies will share about $433 million from the state transportation’s fund in 2017 to build and maintain roads and bridges.

The payments are made every quarter to cities, towns and villages and are sent on the first Mondays of January, April, July and October.

Payments to the counties are made in three installments. A quarter of the total paid out in January and then once again in October. The remaining half is paid out in July.