Company says it has no plans for new pipeline (UPDATE)

WHITEWATER, Wis. (AP) — An oil pipeline company says it has no plans to add another pipeline through Wisconsin despite environmentalists’ speculation.

Enbridge Energy’s Line 61 through Rock County is approved by the state to pump up to 1.2 million barrels of oil each day to Chicago and southern oil refineries, the Janesville Gazette reported.

The line’s pumping volume is currently nearly double the 560,000 daily barrels the company reported Line 61 was carrying about a year ago. The pipeline is pumping a bigger average capacity of oil a day than any single pipeline in the U.S.

Some environmental activist groups say they suspect Enbridge plans to continue expanding and that the company wants to run a new pipeline through Wisconsin that would run alongside Line 61.

“They’re attempting to delay and defuse political opposition by throwing deception every inch of the way,” said Peter Anderson, a member of the regional environmental and climate change action group 350 Madison.

Trent Wetmore, Enbridge’s operations director for Wisconsin, said Enbridge customers don’t have enough demand to warrant the company building a new Wisconsin pipeline.

Scott Suder, who manages government and stakeholder relations for Enbridge, said it would take Enbridge years to plan and gain permitting for such an expansion, and that a new line would cost billions of dollars even if there was customer demand.

“If there were a project, first of all, you’d have the customer base — which we don’t,” Suder said. “Second of all, before we went and even asked for any permitting (for a project) — which we have not, as a publicly traded company, we are obligated by law … to contact our stakeholders up and down the line. They’d be the first to know before we even approached any type of permitting whatsoever. And we have not done any of that.”