Quantcast
Trending
Home / Community Development / Milwaukee task force approves list of suggestions for combating dangers of lead

Milwaukee task force approves list of suggestions for combating dangers of lead

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com April 28, 2017 3:10 pm

Amid a sometimes tense public hearing, an ad-hoc committee charged with finding ways to combat the dangers of lead poisoning in Milwaukee’s drinking water passed its final series of recommendations on Friday.

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo