Missouri moving forward with ban on mandatory PLAs

SUMMER BALLENTINE

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Local governments in Missouri would no longer be able to require union working conditions for public construction projects under a bill passed Thursday by the Republican-led Legislature.

Counties, cities and other local governments now have the option to issue bid requirements mandating union working conditions on public jobs when less than half of the money needed for a project comes from the state. The bill, which passed the Missouri House 104-52, would prohibit that.

The legislation also wouldn’t allow local governments to give preferential treatment to union contractors.

Governments that violate those provisions would lose state money and tax credits for two years.

Supporters argue ending project-labor agreements on public projects would give non-union contractors more opportunities to bid on public construction jobs and lower the cost of those projects.

Earlier this month in Wisconsin, Gov. Scott Walker put his name on similar legislation. The bill Walker signed forbids local governments to use mandatory project-labor agreements in ways that critics had said had given union companies an unfair advantage. Specifically, it bans provisions that required companies to agree to pay into union-run pension and health funds and turn to local hiring halls to recruit workers.

Back in Missouri, state Rep. John Wiemann, R-O’Fallon, said the similar proposal being pushed by him and his fellow Republicans would “level the playing field for all contractors.”

The policy will most likely become law despite objections, primarily from Democrats, who say so-called project labor agreements help ensure public works projects are built quickly and to a high standard.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican, called for the policy change during his January State of the State address as part of his pro-business agenda. He said union-only contracts “drive up the costs of construction and slow down important projects in our communities.”

The measure is primarily supported by Republicans, although seven GOP House members sided with all but one Democrat in voting against the bill. Senators approved it 23-9 earlier in the session, voting largely on party lines.

House Democrats argued during the debate Thursday that the measure would lower wages and lead to low-quality workmanship on public buildings. The proposal is also opposed by unions.

The legislation “takes away a valuable tool for public entities that need to get jobs done and have the most highly-skilled workers,” said St. Louis Democratic Rep. Doug Beck, a member of a pipefitters union.

His fellow St. Louis Democratic, Rep. Clem Smith, said the measure will lessen local governments’ ability to manage their own affairs.

Greitens has 15 days to act on the legislation.

Daily Reporter writer Dan Shaw contributed to this article.