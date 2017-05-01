Eppstein Uhen buys Denver-based architecture, interior-design firm

Eppstein Uhen Architects has acquired the Denver-based architecture and interior-design firm Burkettdesign.

The acquisition expands Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen’s presence beyond the three offices it now has, in Wisconsin and Iowa, company officials announced today.

In a news release, company officials said the acquisition adds to the expertise that Eppstein Uhen will be able to offer clients.

“For over 25 years, Burkettdesign has set the standard for design services in Colorado, and we are thrilled to add that experience and expertise to EUA,” Greg Uhen, chief executive of Eppstein Uhen, said in the release. “Combining our core strengths in ground-up architecture in the industries of urban redevelopment and mixed-use, workplace, healthcare, education, senior living and science + technology with Burkettdesign’s exemplary corporate design, high tech lab, aerospace and data center expertise will make EUA even stronger in Colorado and nationally.”

As part of the acquisition, Burkettdesign will change its name to BurkettEUA. Burkettdesign officials will become shareholders in Eppstein Uhen.

“Burkettdesign was founded in 1990 and has established itself as one of the region’s most accomplished and recognized firms by focusing on client service and delivering high-quality, personalized design services,” Rick Burkett, owner of Burkettdesign, said in the release. “Those core values and the team providing them will not change, but what will change is our ability to offer our clients even more specialized services with the added resources, expertise and support that comes from combining with EUA.”