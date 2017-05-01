May Day march (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Quantcast
By: Kevin Harnack May 1, 2017 2:03 pm

Workers and activists mark May Day on Monday in Milwaukee with a march and rally for labor and immigrant rights. Buses from around the state delivered participants to Milwaukee for a march billed as a day without immigrants and refugees that was sponsored by Voces de la Frontera and other organizations.

Staff photos by Kevin Harnack

 

