May Day march (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Workers and activists mark May Day on Monday in Milwaukee with a march and rally for labor and immigrant rights. Buses from around the state delivered participants to Milwaukee for a march billed as a day without immigrants and refugees that was sponsored by Voces de la Frontera and other organizations.

A marcher carries a sign while walking along South 5th Street in Milwaukee on Monday. Saul Uribe, of the Sheboygan chapter of Voces de la Frontera, motivates his fellow marchers.

Marchers rally for better pay while moving along their route in Milwaukee on Monday.



Staff photos by Kevin Harnack