May Day march (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)
By: Kevin Harnack
May 1, 2017
2:03 pm
2:03 pm Mon, May 1, 2017
The Daily Reporter - WI Construction News & Bids
Workers and activists mark May Day on Monday in Milwaukee with a march and rally for labor and immigrant rights. Buses from around the state delivered participants to Milwaukee for a march billed as a day without immigrants and refugees that was sponsored by Voces de la Frontera and other organizations.
-
-
A marcher carries a sign while walking along South 5th Street in Milwaukee on Monday.
-
-
Saul Uribe, of the Sheboygan chapter of Voces de la Frontera, motivates his fellow marchers.
-
-
Marchers rally for better pay while moving along their route in Milwaukee on Monday.
Staff photos by Kevin Harnack