Quantcast
Trending
Home / Editors' Picks / Proposal would add $2 million to move sewer main at Couture site

Proposal would add $2 million to move sewer main at Couture site

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com May 1, 2017 3:39 pm

Infrastructure work at the future site of the Couture high-rise project in downtown Milwaukee might become more costly.

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo