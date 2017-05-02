Assembly Republican’s alternative road plan coming together

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An Assembly Republican alternative to Gov. Scott Walker’s funding plan for roads may include a new sales tax on gasoline along with cuts to income taxes.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported details of the plan Tuesday that’s being discussed privately among top Assembly Republicans. State Rep. Dale Kooyenga has been working on the plan and was expected to release it publicly as soon as Thursday.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he didn’t want to comment on the plan until it’s officially released because what’s in it could change. But Fitzgerald says Senate Republicans are focused on their own funding plan that would tap more money from the state’s main account to pay for roads.

Walker has said he would veto any gas tax increase.