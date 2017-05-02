Construction-supply company buys Appleton, Madison operations

A construction-supply distributor owned by a Texas-based private-equity company has bought supply businesses in Appleton and Madison, as well as in cities in Illinois and Iowa.

The businesses that were bought had been owned previously by Gerdau Construction Products, according to a news release issued Tuesday. They now belong to Construction Supply Group, a portfolio company of the Houston-based private-equity firm The Sterling Group.

The business bought in Appleton will be operated under the name Brock White/BW Supply and will concentrate on rebar fabrication. A separate, existing BW Supply branch in Appleton will continue distributing general contracting products, landscaping and masonry products and geotextiles.

The site in Madison will be operated under the name Stetson Building Materials.

Sterling bought Brock White Co. in November 2016 and bought Stetson Building Products the following month. Those two portfolio companies, along with Border Construction Specialties, make up Sterling’s Construction Supply Group.