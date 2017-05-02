Quantcast
Trending
Home / Environment / Legislature set to pass well water bill

Legislature set to pass well water bill

By: Associated Press May 2, 2017 8:34 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature is set to give final approval to a bill relaxing regulations on high-capacity wells.

The issue has pitted conservationists and lake property owners concerned about depleted water levels against farmers and Republicans who control the Legislature who argue the high capacity wells are needed.

The state Assembly was scheduled to vote Tuesday on a proposal that would exempt well repairs, replacement, reconstruction and ownership transfers from Department of Natural Resources oversight. The measure also would require the DNR to study lakes and streams in the central sands region to determine whether special measures are needed to protect ground and surface water from depletion.

Opponents argue that high-capacity wells are draining lakes and streams in the central sands. They say the bill will protect problem wells forever.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo