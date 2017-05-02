Senate to vote on regulation process

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin state Legislature would be able to reject new regulations that are expensive for businesses under a bill before the Senate for a vote.

The Senate was set to vote Tuesday on the Republican proposal. Under the measure, any new rules that’d cost an industry or business more than $10 million over two years would need Legislative approval within 70 days or automatically fail.

The bill’s authors and business groups say it will ensure agencies don’t pass harmful regulations without any oversight.

But opponents say it will make it harder to implement environmental protections and shift oversight to people without specialized knowledge.

If the measure passes the Senate, the Assembly would still have to vote on it before it goes to Gov. Scott Walker to become law.