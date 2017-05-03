Health bill teeters on the brink as House OK’s budget bill

ERICA WERNER and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — With their health care bill teetering on the brink, House Republican leaders and President Donald Trump intensified their already fierce lobbying Wednesday to save the long-promised legislation, agreeing to changes that brought two essential Republicans back on board.

Democrats stood firmly united against the health bill, which could come up for a vote as early as Thursday. But they generally applauded a separate $1 trillion-plus spending measure to keep the government running, which passed the House on a bipartisan vote of 309-118.

On the health-care front, Reps. Fred Upton of Michigan and Billy Long of Missouri emerged from a meeting with Trump saying they could now support the bill, thanks to the addition of $8 billion over five years to help people with pre-existing conditions.

“Today we’re here announcing that with this addition that we brought to the president and sold him on in over an hour meeting in here with him, that we’re both yeses on the bill,” Long told reporters.

The possible defections of Upton and Long over the previous 48 hours had emerged as a possible death knell for the bill and, with it, seven years’ worth of GOP campaign promises to repeal and replace Democrat Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

“‘We need you, we need you, we need you,'” Long said, was the message from President Trump. The president is eager for a victory after spending more than 100 days in office without a single substantive congressional accomplishment, save the Senate’s confirmation of a Supreme Court justice.

Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi saw what she called more of an acting job than a true change of heart.

Upton “has always been a yes,” she said. “People will say ‘I am a no and give me some fake reason to make it look like the bill is better.'”

The latest version of the GOP bill would let states escape a requirement under Obama’s law calling on insurers to charge customers the same rates no matter if they are healthy or seriously ill. In general, the legislation would cut the federal government’s Medicaid program for the poor, eliminate Obama’s fines for people who don’t buy insurance and provide generally skimpier subsidies.

The American Medical Association, AARP and other consumer and medical groups are opposed. The AMA issued a statement saying Upton’s changes “tinker at the edges without remedying the fundamental failing of the bill – that millions of Americans will lose their health insurance as a direct result.”

If the GOP bill became law, congressional analysts estimate that 24 million more Americans would be uninsured by 2026, including 14 million by next year. Even if the GOP secures a win in the House, the Senate is expected to make changes.

Suspense now surrounds the health care legislation, partly because the House is scheduled to leave Washington for an 11-day recess on Thursday. There were widespread expectations among lawmakers of both parties that the proposal could come to a vote by then. But if it does, it will be without an up-to-date analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office about its cost and likely effects, a point Democrats complained about bitterly.

And even with Upton and Long in the “yes” column, GOP leaders continued to hunt for votes among wary moderates. More than a dozen opponents — including Tom Massie of Kentucky, Chris Smith and Leonard Lance of New Jersey and Patrick Meehan of Pennsylvania— said they were still planning to vote “no” despite the changes.

A supporter of the legislation, Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., said that at the least, the support from Upton and Long “breaks the momentum of drift away from the bill” among GOP moderates.

The Associated Press now counts 19 Republicans who are opposed to the bill, and 11 who are undecided, although it was not immediately clear how the addition of the Upton amendment was affecting those stances. GOP leaders can lose only 22 from their ranks and still pass the bill, which they already had to pull from the House floor once after it had become clear it would fail.

That earlier collapse was a humiliating episode that raised questions about House Speaker Paul Ryan’s leadership and the GOP’s ability to govern at all. Ryan is eager to avoid a rerun and has said repeatedly he will not schedule a vote until passage is assured. By late Wednesday afternoon, no vote had been scheduled.