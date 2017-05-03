House passes $1.1T government spending bill, sends to Senate

ANDREW TAYLOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House easily passed a $1.1 trillion spending bill on Wednesday, awarding victories to both Democrats and Republicans while putting off until later this year fights over President Donald Trump’s promised border wall with Mexico and massive military buildup.

The 309-118 vote sends the bill to Senators in time for them to act to avert a government shutdown at midnight Friday. The White House has said Trump would sign the measure, which is the first major legislation to pass in Trump’s short, turbulent presidency.

House Speaker Paul Ryan praised the measure as bipartisan, and said the biggest gain for conservatives came as Democrats dropped longstanding demands to match Pentagon increases with equal hikes for nondefense priorities.

“No longer will the needs of our military be held hostage by the demands for more domestic spending,” Ryan said. “In my mind, that is what’s most important here.”

Democrats also backed the measure, which protects popular domestic priorities such as education, medical research and grants to state and local governments. Trump had sought to reduce spending in some of those areas.

In another victory for Democrats, the measure drops a host of GOP priorities.

“It’s imperative to note what this bill does not contain,” said Rep. Nita Lowey of New York, lead negotiator for Democrats. “Not one cent for President Trump’s border wall and no poison pill riders that would have prevented so-called sanctuary cities from receiving federal grants, defunded Planned Parenthood, undermined the Affordable Care Act.”

The bill is the product of weeks of negotiations on Capitol Hill that saw top Democrats like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi successfully block Trump’s most provocative proposals — especially the Mexico wall and cuts to popular domestic programs like community-development grants.

The White House won $15 billion in emergency money to jumpstart Trump’s promise to rebuild the military and an extra $1.5 billion for border security. Even though each approval fell short of Trump’s demands, the president boasted on Tuesday: “This is what winning looks like.”

The opinions of top party leaders were not shared by everyone in the rank and file, some of whom believed that GOP negotiators too easily gave up on conservative priorities, such as reducing spending on Planned Parenthood and punishing “sanctuary” cities that fail to cooperate with immigration authorities.

“I don’t think it was negotiated very well, and I’ll just leave it at that,” said Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C.

The long-overdue bill buys just five months of spending while Trump and his allies battle with congressional Democrats over possible reductions and money for the wall, which Trump repeatedly promised during his campaign would be financed by Mexico. Mexican officials have rejected that notion.

Republicans were surprised by tweets from Trump on Tuesday suggesting he was initially unhappy with the measure and might provoke a government shutdown this fall in the hope of getting his way on the wall and other demands.

The measure is the product of a bipartisan relations among appropriators in Congress. Money for foreign aid, grants to state and local governments and protection for the Environmental Protection Agency were all spared from cuts sought by Tea Party Republicans. The measure provides $2 billion in disaster-aid money, $407 million to combat Western wildfires, additional grants for transit projects and a $2 billion increase for medical research at the National Institutes of Health.

The White House, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., won a $1.3 billion provision to preserve health benefits for more than 22,000 retired coal miners. Pelosi was the driving force behind an effort to give the cash-strapped government of Puerto Rico $295 million to ease its Medicaid burden.