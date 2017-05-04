The Opus Group completes Delta Defense headquarters project

Construction on the new Delta Defense LLC headquarters in West Bend is complete, officials with The Opus Group announced.

The new 60,000-square-foot, two-story headquarters was built to accommodate the expanding company, which provides training and legal services to gun owners. The company’s new facility is in the West Bend Corporate Center, just across town from its previous headquarters building.

“We’re thrilled by the result of this project and excited for Delta Defense to have a customized facility that reflects the company’s identity and business needs,” said Matt Bratzke, director of project management at Opus Design Build LLC, the general contractor and a subsidiary of Minnetonka-based Opus Group. “This project was a great fit for our design-build approach as it allowed for creativity and flexibility throughout the process and as the design evolved.”

The building features a two-story flexible-use space with a monument staircase that doubles as seating. This 5,000-square-foot space will serve as a site for weekly company meetings, and also, with its outdoor patio and seating area, can hold local events.

The headquarters was finished late this winter and was fully operational in March.