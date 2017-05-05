Construction employment at 9-year high in April

Employment in the construction industry hit its highest point in nine years in April, a national trade group reported Friday.

Citing seasonally adjusted federal data, the Associated General Contractors of America reported that the industry added 5,000 jobs from March to April, bringing the number of people employed in construction to 6.877 million. The AGC also noted that average construction wages were up in April by 2.1 percent above what they had been in the same month the year before. Construction workers now make $28.55 an hour on average.

At the same time, association officials reported that the increase would most likely have been greater were it not for the industry’s persistent labor shortage.

“Construction firms continued adding new jobs at a faster rate than the broader economy during the past year as demand for their services remains strong,” said Stephen E. Sandherr, AGC chief executive officer, in an official statement. “But many firms would likely have added even more new workers if only they could find enough qualified people to bring on board.”

Of the various sectors within the construction industry, the biggest employment gains were seen in nonresidential construction – building, specialty trades and civil-engineering construction. Those added 3,200 jobs in April. Separately, the residential sector added 900 jobs.