Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Transportation groups largely mum on Assembly roads plan

Transportation groups largely mum on Assembly roads plan

By: Associated Press May 5, 2017 9:16 am

Transportation groups in Wisconsin aren’t saying much yet about the new Assembly Republican plan to pay for roads.

The far-reaching plan would reduce income taxes to move toward a flat tax, reduce the gas tax, start collecting the state’s sales tax on fuel sales and make a host of other changes to bring in about $660 million worth of additional revenue.

Pat Goss, director of the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association, a statewide alliance of 400-plus transportation stakeholders, says group members are still reviewing the plan, but they appreciated it was the first “new significant transportation revenue increase in nearly a decade.”

Transportation Development Association director Craig Thompson calls it a “good starting point.”

But Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Peter Barca calls the plan “half baked” that gives tax breaks to the richest people in the state.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo