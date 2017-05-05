Transportation groups largely mum on Assembly roads plan

Transportation groups in Wisconsin aren’t saying much yet about the new Assembly Republican plan to pay for roads.

The far-reaching plan would reduce income taxes to move toward a flat tax, reduce the gas tax, start collecting the state’s sales tax on fuel sales and make a host of other changes to bring in about $660 million worth of additional revenue.

Pat Goss, director of the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association, a statewide alliance of 400-plus transportation stakeholders, says group members are still reviewing the plan, but they appreciated it was the first “new significant transportation revenue increase in nearly a decade.”

Transportation Development Association director Craig Thompson calls it a “good starting point.”

But Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Peter Barca calls the plan “half baked” that gives tax breaks to the richest people in the state.