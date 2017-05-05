Walker declines to comment on Assembly GOP road plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is declining to comment on Assembly Republicans’ new road-funding proposal.

Walker told reporters during a visit to Discover Mediaworks in Madison on Friday morning to tout tourism that the proposal is extremely complex since it deals not only with road money but cutting income taxes and moving the state to a flat tax.

Republicans in the state Assembly released the proposal on Thursday. Walker says the author of the plan, Rep. Dale Kooyenga, has been speaking with his office about the proposal for the last month or two but the central components have changed many times.

Walker says he doesn’t want to speak until he has a full understanding of the plan’s details and implications. He has asked Department of Revenue Secretary Richard Chandler to review the plan and expects to comment next week.