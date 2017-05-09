Quantcast
Bid comes in high for I-35W bridge anti-icing fix

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires May 9, 2017 12:40 pm

The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to improve the anti-icing system on the Interstate 35W bridge over the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, but the federally funded project has hit a snag after a contractor bid came in over budget.

