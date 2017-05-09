Downtown Milwaukee strip club license approved

A group of strip club owners and operators have gotten a long-awaited approval needed to extend their business into downtown Milwaukee.

The owners have for years sought a license to open a strip club on Old World Third Street. But members of the Milwaukee Common Council have been hesitant to go along with the request, citing various causes for concerns ranging from risks inherent in the strip-club business to the backgrounds of the applicants themselves.

What’s more, a number of businesses and residents attended a recent meeting of the city’s Licensing Committee to rail against the strip club, which is to be called the Executive Lounge. The Downtown Business Improvement District even tried to find a site other than the one proposed at 730 N. Old World Third St.

Everything came to a head at Tuesday’s Common Council hearing. The license applicants, after meeting with years of denials and a getting involved in a lengthy legal battle with the city, were finally approved.

Common Council members, acknowledging that they were eager to avoid further legal troubles, voted 10-5 to in favor of granting the license. This approval came after a failed attempt to once again send the license application back to the committee level.

The strip club owners promised to drop their lawsuits against the city if elected officials would in turn issue a license for the proposed Executive Lounge club.