Assembly unanimously passes robot-delivery bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Robot delivery vehicles could soon be rolling down Wisconsin sidewalks.

The state Legislature has given final approval to a bill that would allow robots to operate on sidewalks and crosswalks.

The robots are essentially high-tech rolling coolers that can use sensors to detect their surroundings. People also can operate them remotely. Starship Technologies has been using them to deliver takeout food in Europe, California and Washington, D.C.

The bill approved by the Assembly on Wednesday would set an 80-pound weight limit and a 10-mph speed limit on the devices and would not let the devices be used unless they were controlled or monitored by operators.

The Senate passed the measure on a voice vote last week, so it now goes to Gov. Scott Walker for his approval.