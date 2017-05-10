IKEA names contractors for Oak Creek store

Construction of the Oak Creek IKEA will be managed by Illinois contractor Pepper Construction, company officials announced Wednesday.

With the selection of a construction manager and other contractors, the Swedish furniture retailer now needs only to worry about some pending permits before work can commence this summer.

The company officially announced just over a year ago its plans to build a 295,000-square-foot store on a 29-acre site at the northwestern corner of Interstate 94 and Drexel Avenue in Oak Creek. The site is about 12 miles south of downtown Milwaukee, and close to Oak Creek’s new Drexel Town Square development.

Pepper Construction has worked with IKEA several times before. The contractor worked on the Chicago-area Bolingbrook, Ill., and Schaumburg, Ill., stores, and is building two others in Columbus, Ohio, and Fishers, Ind.

The contractor also recently collaborated on The Corners retail and commercial project in Brookfield.

IKEA also named other firms that will work on the Oak Creek store, including: Milwaukee-based Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren for local land-use counsel; Milwaukee firm GRAEF for civil engineering; Dublin, Ohio-based WD Partners for architecture, structural, mechanical, electrical and plumbing design; Los Angeles-based CBRE was tapped for site selection support; Canada-based Stantec for environmental services; and GreenbergFarrow, of Atlanta, for development services.

The project is expected to employ 500 people during construction, and the company expects to hire 250 workers once the store is finished.

“With contractors onboard, plans can proceed towards opening the future IKEA Oak Creek,” Lars Petersson, IKEA U.S. president, said in a statement. “This Milwaukee-area store will provide a more convenient IKEA shopping experience for current and potential customers throughout Wisconsin, complementing our growing Midwestern U.S. presence.”

The Oak Creek store will feature three model-home interiors, a children’s play area, a 300-seat restaurant and 1,000 parking spaces.

IKEA officials expect the store to open next summer.