Quantcast
Trending
Home / Community Development / Milwaukee County hopes new application will yield federal money for rapid transit project

Milwaukee County hopes new application will yield federal money for rapid transit project

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com May 10, 2017 3:19 pm

Milwaukee County officials working on a proposed $45 million bus rapid-transit system say they have high hopes that a revised application for the project will secure them a federal grant later this year.

Tagged with:

About Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com

Alex Zank is a construction reporter for The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at 414-225-1820.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo