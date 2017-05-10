Quantcast
No burst of additional money for budget

By: Associated Press May 10, 2017 10:09 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — There will be no burst of new money for Wisconsin lawmakers writing the state budget.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau reported Wednesday that it was not going to update its previous estimates for tax collections over the next two years.

That means lawmakers will have to balance the budget based on the numbers they were given in January. Fiscal Bureau director Bob Lang says in a letter to co-chairs of the Legislature’s budget-writing committee that the previous estimates “are still reasonable and should not be adjusted.”

Some lawmakers had hoped for higher revenue projections to make it easier to balance the budget. Lower estimates would have made the job tougher.

Lawmakers are trying to plug a $1 billion funding gap for roads.

