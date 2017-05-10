Senate passes tougher cost-estimate requirements for roads

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate has passed a bill setting up stricter cost reporting requirements for road projects.

The bill comes after a state audit in January revealed the state Department of Transportation underestimated ongoing project costs by more than $3 billion.

The Legislature’s audit committee drafted a bill that calls for DOT to supply a full project-cost estimate to the Transportation Projects Commission that includes costs before the project is approved, the effects of inflation and unexpected costs.

DOT would have to include more information in its semiannual report to the commission, including an explanation of any difference between cost estimates and actual current costs. DOT would have to send the report to legislators as well as the commission.

The Senate passed the bill Wednesday on a voice vote.