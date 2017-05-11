Johnsonville cooking up 49,000-square-foot headquarters expansion

Johnsonville Sausage is expanding its corporate headquarters in Sheboygan Falls, company officials announced Wednesday.

Work on the 49,000-square-foot expansion, which will house a “member development center,” more workstations and an expanded fitness center, is already underway and is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The project is meant in part to let the company invest more in engineering, research and development and marketing. It comes as the company prepares to expand its domestic, international and food-service businesses, according to a news release.

The expansion work will receive up to $10 million in state-income-tax credits over the next five years. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. has awarded tax credits twice before for expansions of the Sheboygan Falls headquarters: once in 2012 and once in 2015. Since that time, the number of workers there has increased from around 700 to more than 1,200.

The company can earn the tax credits for creating jobs; making capital investments; buying equipment, goods and services from Wisconsin companies; and putting money into employee training.

“As someone who is a big fan of Johnsonville’s products, I congratulate this iconic company on its expansion plans and I applaud Johnsonville for its commitment to continue to grow in Wisconsin,” Gov. Scott Walker said in a statement. “As much as we are happy to welcome new businesses to Wisconsin, it’s equally important that the state provides longtime Wisconsin companies like Johnsonville with the necessary support and a pro-business climate to ensure they continue to grow and prosper here.”