Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Tiefenthaler has seen and done it all during her 30-plus year career

Tiefenthaler has seen and done it all during her 30-plus year career

By: Jessica Stephen, Special to The Daily Reporter May 11, 2017 11:54 am

From the end of a broom to the head of American Concrete Pavement Association, Lori Tiefenthaler has seen just about every bit of her corner of the construction industry.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo