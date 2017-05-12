Walker to tell Republicans he’s ‘ready’ for run

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker plans to tell Republicans that he’s ready to run for re-election next year.

Walker has been indicating for months that he’s going to seek a third term in 2018. Excerpts released Friday of his Wisconsin Republican Party convention speech show he’s going to tell party insiders on Saturday that he sees no reason not to run again.

Walker says in the speech excerpts, “Why wouldn’t I run for re-election?”

Walker is set to tout recent Republican successes, including the highest Republican majorities in the Senate and Assembly in decades, last year’s re-election of Sen. Ron Johnson and President Donald Trump’s victory.

With Walker poised for another run, Democrats are still searching for a top-tier candidate to challenge him. Their state convention is in three weeks.