Bader is better (PHOTO SLIDESHOW)

Bader Philanthropies holds a groundbreaking event May 8 at the site of its new global headquarters at 3318 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Milwaukee. Bader Philanthropies announced in August its plan to relocate from the Third Ward to Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood. The new space will include more than 22,000 square feet of meeting rooms and offices. In addition to the building, there are plans for nearly 50 guest parking spaces and green space. Milwaukee-based JCP Construction is the general contractor on the project.

Photos courtesy of Andrew Feller Photography/Rendering courtesy of Uihlein/Wilson Architects

Daniel Bader, CEO of Bader Philanthropies Inc., speaks to the crowd during the groundbreaking event. Crowd members applaud during the event.

Bader Philanthropies officials join Milwaukee Alderwoman Milele Coggs for a ceremonial dirt toss. A rendering shows the completed headquarters.



