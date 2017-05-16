Quantcast
Trending
Home / Top Projects of 2016 / Firms draw outside the lines for new Uline distribution center

Firms draw outside the lines for new Uline distribution center

By: Erika Strebel May 16, 2017 5:30 pm

Uline’s new distribution center in Pleasant Prairie is big, taking up 1.1 million square feet and housing 270 loading docks, office space and shipping and receiving offices.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo