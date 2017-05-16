Quantcast
Trending
Home / Top Projects of 2016 / Ghost Train barrels ahead in Shorewood

Ghost Train barrels ahead in Shorewood

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com May 16, 2017 5:30 pm

They call it the Ghost Train, but the only thing supernatural about it is the way it won support from almost everyone in the Milwaukee suburb of Shorewood from the start.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo