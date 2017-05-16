Quantcast
Home / Government / MnDOT wage rule draws lawsuit from trucking company

MnDOT wage rule draws lawsuit from trucking company

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires May 16, 2017 10:03 am

A St. Cloud-based trucking company has filed a lawsuit to stop the Minnesota Department of Transportation from enforcing a new prevailing-wage mandate that requires contractors on MnDOT projects to reimburse workers for food, lodging and travel costs beyond their basic wage and benefit rates.

