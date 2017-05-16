Quantcast
Trending
Home / Top Projects of 2016 / Platteville School District creates 20-year blueprint

Platteville School District creates 20-year blueprint

By: Emily Bultman May 16, 2017 5:30 pm

Just as students are starting their summer break, that’s often the time Kraemer Brothers Construction — with its history of completing more than 120 educational projects — can be found getting to work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo