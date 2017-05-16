Police: Man dons Home Depot apron to steal air conditioners

Quantcast
By: Associated Press May 16, 2017 8:14 am

PLAISTOW, N.H. (AP) — Police say a man donned an orange Home Depot apron and posed as an employee to steal air conditioners in New Hampshire. But a manager noticed the name on the garment didn’t match that of any worker at the store.

Police arrested 53-year-old Bernardo Calana, of Haverhill, Mass., on Saturday.

WMUR-TV reports Calana loaded two air conditions into his pickup truck in Plaistow and went back inside. A manager noticed the apron with the name “Shannon” with flowers drawn on it and called police.

Calana later told police he didn’t know anything about the air conditioners, but a Home Depot apron was found in his back pocket.

Calana was released on bail. The voice mailbox for a listed phone number for him was full.

