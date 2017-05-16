Potawatomi Hotel to add second tower

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino wants to expand the hotel at its Milwaukee property with the construction of a second tower.

Construction will begin later this year pending application approval by the city of Milwaukee, according to a news release from the Forest County Potawatomi Community, which owns and operates the hotel and casino in the Menomonee Valley.

The second tower is expected to cost around $80 million and will house 119 rooms and suites, bringing the hotel’s total number to 500. The 180,000-square-foot addition will also feature a spa and additional meeting space. It is expected to open in the spring of 2019.

The hotel and casino opened in 1991 as a bingo hall, and has since undergone several expansions. It features 2,500 slot machines, nearly 100 table games, a 1,300-seat bingo hall, seven restaurants and a 500-seat theater.

“The Forest County Potawatomi have committed to investing in Milwaukee,” Rodney Ferguson, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino chief operating officer, said in the release. “This next addition is one more example of that commitment. Aside from accommodating our guests, the project will create hundreds of jobs on the construction site and dozens of permanent positions within the hotel.”

Ferguson said the added rooms, spa and meeting space should attract more hotel visitors to the hotel and casino, which already sees more than 6 million visits each year.