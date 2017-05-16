Quantcast
Daily Reporter honors its Top Projects of 2016

Daily Reporter honors its Top Projects of 2016

By: Daily Reporter Staff May 16, 2017 6:30 pm

The men and women involved with Milwaukee's Intermodal Station Train Shed and Platforms renovation celebrate their Best in Show win on Tuesday night at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee. The intermodal group bested 45 other Top Projects for the Best in Show honor. (Staff photo by Kevin Harnack)

Nearly 700 of our closest friends were in attendance Tuesday at The Daily Reporter’s Top Projects of 2016 event at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee.

(Staff photos by Kevin Harnack)

Meet this year’s Top Projects:

Best in Show

intermodal1Every year, a panel of industry experts along with The Daily Reporter staff selects a Best in Show honoree from among the Top Projects award winners. In keeping with their normal practice, the six judges enlisted for our 2016 contest looked closely at each of the 46 projects that received awards this year. As is almost always true, the competition was fierce this time around, as evidenced by that fact that four projects tied for second place. But once the votes were tallied, it was clear one Top Project stood out from the others

833 East

833-1The 833 East building towers over downtown Milwaukee, just a few blocks from Lake Michigan. It’s a permanent and constant reminder of what construction crews can accomplish.

Acuity Insurance East Galleria

acuity3Chris Kyte spent three years building Acuity Insurance’s East Galleria. But when he returned for an open house in February, he struggled to spot where the new construction picked up from the old.

Artist Lofts

artists1If restoration projects are usually meant to make the best of what’s at hand, Manitowoc’s Artist Lofts — completed in June 2016 — presents a shining example of what can be accomplished.

Aurora Health Center Southern Lakes

aurora-southern-lakesThe Aurora Health Center Southern Lakes center in Burlington embraces its rural setting, incorporating views of a neighboring nature preserve and its tranquil surroundings.

Badger Meter Customer Experience

badger-meter-2Badger Meter’s Customer Experience Center project called not only for satisfying an important client, but also building around existing infrastructure and meeting a hard deadline.

CH Coakley Northpark Center

ch-coakley-2Speed was the driving force behind the transformation of a Kohl’s distribution building into the CH Coakley Northpark Center in Menomonee Falls.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin – Mequon Clinic

childrens-hospital-of-wisconsin-mequon-clinic-3The team leaders for the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin-Mequon Clinic got an unexpected response when first seeking city approval for the project design.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin – Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

childrens-hospital-neonatal-intensive-care-unitWith its renovated Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin plans to provide the best possible care to life’s most precious gifts.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin – Midtown Clinic

childrens-hospital-of-wisconsin-midtown-clinicA vacant big-box retail store wasn’t exactly what Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin’s leaders originally envisioned when following through on a promise to put clinics where patients need them.

City of Eau Claire Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvements – Phase 2

city-of-eau-claire-wastewater-treatment-facilityThirty-three years was long enough to wait for the next round of upgrades at Eau Claire’s wastewater treatment facility.

Dickson Hollow Senior Housing Campus

dickson-hollow-senior-housing-campusDesign, form and function all converge in the Dickson Hollow Senior Housing Campus, a 300,000 square-foot project with 180 units.

Echelon Apartments

echelon-apartmentsThe Echelon Apartments in Wauwatosa blends the old with the new, borrowing from the walled gardens of Europe and complementing the Tudor Revival Style of historic buildings with contemporary construction.

Eleven25 at Pabst

eleven25-at-pabst-3Although the former Pabst bottling building is now being used in an entirely different way than it was in the 20th century, it still presents visitors with plenty of reminders of the past.

Emerald Row Apartments

emerald-row-apartments-2At the Emerald Row Apartments in Oak Creek, tenants enjoy luxury accommodations that introduce certain urban qualities into a suburban environment.

Forest Ridge Elementary School

forest-ridge-elementary-school-1Wetlands, an endangered bat and limited access turned an ideal site for building the Forest Ridge Elementary School into a challenge.

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin – Birth Center

froedtert-hospital-birth-center-1Froedtert Hospital’s Birth Center has been born again, thanks to The Boldt Co.

Galaxie

galaxie-apartments-1The renters of the 202 luxury apartments in the 14-story Galaxie on East Washington Avenue can get by with having a smaller orbit in their daily lives than most Madison residents.

The Ghost Train

the-ghost-train-1They call it the Ghost Train, but the only thing supernatural about it is the way it won support from almost everyone in the Milwaukee suburb of Shorewood from the start.

Grande Cheese Home Office

grande-cheese-home-office-1The Grande Cheese Co. didn’t let state lines get in the way when selecting the team that would assemble the company’s new home office in Fond du Lac.

Henry Vilas Zoo Badger Exhibit

henry-vilas-zoo-badger-exhibit-2In just over three months in 2016, Milwaukee-based C.G. Schmidt turned a grassy area at the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison into an eye-catching year-round exhibit featuring the state animal: the badger.

I-39/90 and WIS 11 (Avalon Road) Interchange

i-39-90-and-highway-11-interchange-1As a way to improve traffic flow and safety at interchanges, diamonds are an engineer’s best friend.

Lakefront Gateway I-794 Ramps at Lincoln Memorial Drive

lakefront-gateway-project-1What’s a better pairing than a recently rehabilitated bridge and a new gateway to the city of Milwaukee’s lakefront?

The Lux

the-lux-1The Lux apartments in Madison give the idea of having your car valet parked an entirely new twist.

Menasha Corporation Corporate Office

menasha-corporation-headquarters-1When officials at Menasha Corp. sought to rebuild the packaging manufacturer’s 50-year-old global headquarters in Neenah, they took time to ensure the new building would not only meet the needs of a growing workforce but also paid homage to the company’s 167-year-old history.

Metreau Apartments

metreau-apartments-1The Metreau Apartments project in Green Bay, for a short while, picked up the nickname Lake Metreau.

Milwaukee Intermodal Station Train Shed & Platforms Renovation

intermodal1What better way for Milwaukee — a city in the midst of a building boom — to introduce itself to visitors than with a newly built passenger-train concourse?

Milwaukee TechForce Training Center

milwaukee-techforce-training-center-3It took a remarkable partnership to turn an old, underused building into the Milwaukee TechForce Training Center — a modern space where Milwaukee-area residents can receive the training they need for today’s jobs.

One Menasha Center

one-menasha-center-1The team behind the One Menasha Center was faced with a big challenge: build a modern, eight-floor office building on a tight urban site that was once home to the 109-year-old Hotel Menasha and a First National Bank.

Platteville School District Addition & Renovation

platteville-school-district-addition-renovation-3Just as students are starting their summer break, that’s often the time Kraemer Brothers Construction — with its history of completing more than 120 educational projects — can be found getting to work.

Prairie/RiverHeath

prairie-riverheath-1Standing on the banks of the Fox River in the new Prairie building — the latest addition to the RiverHeath development in Appleton — residents can catch a glimpse of bald eagles soaring pass their windows.

Racine Unified School District

racine-unified-school-district-2Thanks to a 15-year, $128 million referendum approved by voters in 2014, orange cones and hardhats are commonplace in the Racine Unified School District these days.

Red Creek Elementary School

red-creek-elementary-school-1After seeing through the adoption of a $22.5 million building referendum for a new elementary school, officials at the Black River Falls School District were anxious to make sure everything associated with the project proceeded as flawlessly as possible.

Ripon Area School District

ripon-area-school-district-1The Ripon Area School District was at a crossroads three years ago because of long-running trouble with an old middle school and a high school in dire need of repair.

Sage on Prospect

sage-on-prospect-1Dominion Properties took on the daunting task last year of turning a former nursing home into a modern, “green” apartment building. The end result — Sage on Prospect — has received the U.S. Green Building Council LEED’s Platinum Certification.

Sendik’s Corporate Office

sendiks-corporate-office-1The most notable thing about the transformation of Sendik’s Corporate Office in Milwaukee is the glass.

Skyward World Headquarters

skyward-world-headquarters-1What does reaching Skyward look like? How about like a 192,000-square-foot headquarters housing nearly 1,000 employees on a 40-acre Stevens Point site next to Highway 30.

St. Cecilia Catholic Church

st-cecilia-catholic-church-2Standing 92 feet tall, the St. Cecilia Catholic Church belfry signals the completion of a project that has contributed to both the Wisconsin Dells’ skyline and the prosperity of its own parish.

Thedacare Regional Cancer Center

thedacare-regional-cancer-center-1Welcoming. That was the essential word driving the design and construction of the ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center in Appleton.

Uline Distribution Center W2

uline-distribution-center-w-2-1Uline’s new distribution center in Pleasant Prairie is big, taking up 1.1 million square feet and housing 270 loading docks, office space and shipping and receiving offices.

Uncommon

uncommon-madison-2The neighbors of the Uncommon Madison apartment project in the city’s downtown need do no more than look at the building to see how they influenced its design.

UW Health Union Corners

uw-health-union-corners-1The UW Health Union Corners Clinic was designed with patients in mind.

Waunakee Intermediate School

waunakee-intermediate-school-1Students at the new Waunakee Intermediate School are learning in a completely upgraded environment, thanks to the work of J.H. Findorff & Son, Eppstein Uhen Architects and many other construction counterparts.

Wgetthta Renovation at WGEMA Campus

wgetthta-renovation-at-wgema-campus-1Working on the Wgetthta renovation at the Wgema Campus in Milwaukee kept Mike Timmers and his crews on their toes.

Williams Bay School District

williams-bay-school-district-1After a failed referendum in 2010, the Williams Bay School District went back to the drawing board with Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects for almost two years to encourage community participation and dialogue.

Zoo Interchange Phase 1

zoo-interchange-phase-1-3After years of construction, drivers may look at the Zoo Interchange in Milwaukee County almost as a concrete jungle, especially amid the changes they witness almost every day travelling through the state’s busiest interchange.

Zurn Industries

zurn-industries-1One of the largest obstacles Fond du Lac-based C.D. Smith Construction faced while building the Zurn Industries headquarters in Milwaukee had little to do with actual construction.

