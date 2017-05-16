Daily Reporter honors its Top Projects of 2016

Nearly 700 of our closest friends were in attendance Tuesday at The Daily Reporter’s Top Projects of 2016 event at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee.

(Staff photos by Kevin Harnack)

Meet this year’s Top Projects:

Every year, a panel of industry experts along with The Daily Reporter staff selects a Best in Show honoree from among the Top Projects award winners. In keeping with their normal practice, the six judges enlisted for our 2016 contest looked closely at each of the 46 projects that received awards this year. As is almost always true, the competition was fierce this time around, as evidenced by that fact that four projects tied for second place. But once the votes were tallied, it was clear one Top Project stood out from the others

The 833 East building towers over downtown Milwaukee, just a few blocks from Lake Michigan. It’s a permanent and constant reminder of what construction crews can accomplish.

Chris Kyte spent three years building Acuity Insurance’s East Galleria. But when he returned for an open house in February, he struggled to spot where the new construction picked up from the old.

If restoration projects are usually meant to make the best of what’s at hand, Manitowoc’s Artist Lofts — completed in June 2016 — presents a shining example of what can be accomplished.

The Aurora Health Center Southern Lakes center in Burlington embraces its rural setting, incorporating views of a neighboring nature preserve and its tranquil surroundings.

Badger Meter’s Customer Experience Center project called not only for satisfying an important client, but also building around existing infrastructure and meeting a hard deadline.

Speed was the driving force behind the transformation of a Kohl’s distribution building into the CH Coakley Northpark Center in Menomonee Falls.

The team leaders for the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin-Mequon Clinic got an unexpected response when first seeking city approval for the project design.

With its renovated Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin plans to provide the best possible care to life’s most precious gifts.

A vacant big-box retail store wasn’t exactly what Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin’s leaders originally envisioned when following through on a promise to put clinics where patients need them.

Thirty-three years was long enough to wait for the next round of upgrades at Eau Claire’s wastewater treatment facility.

Design, form and function all converge in the Dickson Hollow Senior Housing Campus, a 300,000 square-foot project with 180 units.

The Echelon Apartments in Wauwatosa blends the old with the new, borrowing from the walled gardens of Europe and complementing the Tudor Revival Style of historic buildings with contemporary construction.

Although the former Pabst bottling building is now being used in an entirely different way than it was in the 20th century, it still presents visitors with plenty of reminders of the past.

At the Emerald Row Apartments in Oak Creek, tenants enjoy luxury accommodations that introduce certain urban qualities into a suburban environment.

Wetlands, an endangered bat and limited access turned an ideal site for building the Forest Ridge Elementary School into a challenge.

Froedtert Hospital’s Birth Center has been born again, thanks to The Boldt Co.

The renters of the 202 luxury apartments in the 14-story Galaxie on East Washington Avenue can get by with having a smaller orbit in their daily lives than most Madison residents.

They call it the Ghost Train, but the only thing supernatural about it is the way it won support from almost everyone in the Milwaukee suburb of Shorewood from the start.

The Grande Cheese Co. didn’t let state lines get in the way when selecting the team that would assemble the company’s new home office in Fond du Lac.

In just over three months in 2016, Milwaukee-based C.G. Schmidt turned a grassy area at the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison into an eye-catching year-round exhibit featuring the state animal: the badger.

As a way to improve traffic flow and safety at interchanges, diamonds are an engineer’s best friend.

What’s a better pairing than a recently rehabilitated bridge and a new gateway to the city of Milwaukee’s lakefront?

The Lux apartments in Madison give the idea of having your car valet parked an entirely new twist.

When officials at Menasha Corp. sought to rebuild the packaging manufacturer’s 50-year-old global headquarters in Neenah, they took time to ensure the new building would not only meet the needs of a growing workforce but also paid homage to the company’s 167-year-old history.

The Metreau Apartments project in Green Bay, for a short while, picked up the nickname Lake Metreau.

What better way for Milwaukee — a city in the midst of a building boom — to introduce itself to visitors than with a newly built passenger-train concourse?

It took a remarkable partnership to turn an old, underused building into the Milwaukee TechForce Training Center — a modern space where Milwaukee-area residents can receive the training they need for today’s jobs.

The team behind the One Menasha Center was faced with a big challenge: build a modern, eight-floor office building on a tight urban site that was once home to the 109-year-old Hotel Menasha and a First National Bank.

Just as students are starting their summer break, that’s often the time Kraemer Brothers Construction — with its history of completing more than 120 educational projects — can be found getting to work.

Standing on the banks of the Fox River in the new Prairie building — the latest addition to the RiverHeath development in Appleton — residents can catch a glimpse of bald eagles soaring pass their windows.

Thanks to a 15-year, $128 million referendum approved by voters in 2014, orange cones and hardhats are commonplace in the Racine Unified School District these days.

After seeing through the adoption of a $22.5 million building referendum for a new elementary school, officials at the Black River Falls School District were anxious to make sure everything associated with the project proceeded as flawlessly as possible.

The Ripon Area School District was at a crossroads three years ago because of long-running trouble with an old middle school and a high school in dire need of repair.

Dominion Properties took on the daunting task last year of turning a former nursing home into a modern, “green” apartment building. The end result — Sage on Prospect — has received the U.S. Green Building Council LEED’s Platinum Certification.

The most notable thing about the transformation of Sendik’s Corporate Office in Milwaukee is the glass.

What does reaching Skyward look like? How about like a 192,000-square-foot headquarters housing nearly 1,000 employees on a 40-acre Stevens Point site next to Highway 30.

Standing 92 feet tall, the St. Cecilia Catholic Church belfry signals the completion of a project that has contributed to both the Wisconsin Dells’ skyline and the prosperity of its own parish.

Welcoming. That was the essential word driving the design and construction of the ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center in Appleton.

Uline’s new distribution center in Pleasant Prairie is big, taking up 1.1 million square feet and housing 270 loading docks, office space and shipping and receiving offices.

The neighbors of the Uncommon Madison apartment project in the city’s downtown need do no more than look at the building to see how they influenced its design.

The UW Health Union Corners Clinic was designed with patients in mind.

Students at the new Waunakee Intermediate School are learning in a completely upgraded environment, thanks to the work of J.H. Findorff & Son, Eppstein Uhen Architects and many other construction counterparts.

Working on the Wgetthta renovation at the Wgema Campus in Milwaukee kept Mike Timmers and his crews on their toes.

After a failed referendum in 2010, the Williams Bay School District went back to the drawing board with Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects for almost two years to encourage community participation and dialogue.

After years of construction, drivers may look at the Zoo Interchange in Milwaukee County almost as a concrete jungle, especially amid the changes they witness almost every day travelling through the state’s busiest interchange.

One of the largest obstacles Fond du Lac-based C.D. Smith Construction faced while building the Zurn Industries headquarters in Milwaukee had little to do with actual construction.