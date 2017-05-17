Quantcast
BUILDING BLOCKS: Racine Hyundai dealership

By: Alex Zank, alex.zank@dailyreporter.com May 17, 2017 1:22 pm

The new dealership features a five-car showroom, a service center with 12 bays, alignment bay, car wash, detailing bay, a customer service area and office space.

