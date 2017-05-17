InSinkErator getting new Mount Pleasant HQ, plant improvements in Racine

InSinkErator is getting a new headquarters and lab building in Mount Pleasant, and will also see improvements to its manufacturing plant in Racine, company officials have announced.

Emerson, the parent company of InSinkErator, released plans earlier this week calling for the construction of the $34 million headquarters and lab along with $29 million worth of planned improvements at the company’s Racine plant.

The company recently bought an 11.5-acre site at the southwest corner of Highway 20 and Industrial Drive in Mount Pleasant, and has received local approvals to build on the site. Work on the headquarters and lab is expected to begin next month. The 85,000-square-foot building will house the 175 engineers and professional staff members who now work at 4700 21st St. in Racine.

Meanwhile, the $29 million worth of work in Racine will reconfigure the manufacturing site to improve workflow and make room for future expansions.

The latest expansion is part of nearly $150 million in investments that Emerson plans to make in Southeast Wisconsin between 2015 and 2019. Other investments include a $24.9 million building in Kenosha and $60 million to be used for other projects.

InSinkErator employs 1,200 people in southeast Wisconsin, and paid out $103 million in wages and benefits last year.

Republican U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan, who represents that part of the state, recently praised the company’s plans.

“Manufacturers like InSinkErator are the backbone of our economy,” he said in a statement. “I truly believe there is no better place to do business in America than the Badger State.”