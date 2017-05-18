Quantcast
Republicans propose review of occupational licenses

By: Associated Press May 18, 2017 7:59 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new council would be created to review the necessity of every occupational licensing requirement in Wisconsin under a bill being circulated for co-sponsors.

The measure unveiled Wednesday would require the submission of a report by the end of 2018 recommending the elimination of certain licenses and other changes rules and requirements. The Legislature in 2019 would then consider approving the recommendations.

The bill is sponsored by Sens. Chris Kapenga and Alberta Darling and Reps. Rob Hutton and Dale Kooyenga.

There has been a bipartisan push in recent years across the country to curtail licensing requirements, which have been described as excessive and a burden to people trying to enter a profession while also passing along increasing costs to consumers.

There are 244 license types regulated by the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services.

