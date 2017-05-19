Dairy farm developers turn to Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The owners of a proposed large-scale dairy farm in Wood County have asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that blocked the project.

Golden Sands Dairy maintains it has rights to use most of its 6,400 acres for growing crops and manure spreading because the land was zoned unrestricted when the dairy filed for building permits in 2012 and the applications referenced the land.

The town of Saratoga argues the dairy can’t use the land that way because it was re-zoned for preservation four months after the applications were filed.

A state appeals court blocked the project last month.

The developers, the Wysocki Family of Companies, asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court this week to review the decision, saying the appeals court failed to properly apply the relevant laws.