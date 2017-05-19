Wisconsin adds construction jobs in April

Wisconsin was among 39 states whose construction industries added jobs between April 2016 and April this year, according to seasonally adjusted numbers.

The Associated General Contractors of America reported Friday that Wisconsin’s construction industry gained 3,200 jobs over the year-long period, bringing the total to 115,600. The state’s April number was also up from the figure for the previous month, when 114,100 people were employed in the industry.

AGC officials said a labor shortage continues to weigh on the construction companies throughout the country. Although Wisconsin’s industry gained jobs from March to April, 27 other states saw employment declines in that month.

“Demand for construction remains robust, so it is likely that a number of the monthly employment declines are being caused by a lack of workers instead of a lack of work,” Ken Simonson, AGC chief economist, said in an official statement. “If the labor market remains tight, firms may have to adjust their business practices as they shift limited personnel from one project to the next.”

Of the states that added jobs between March and April, one of the biggest gains was seen in Minnesota. That state added 3,600 jobs during the month-long period.

AGC officials called on elected officials to provide more support for technical and occupational instruction.

“Investing in career and technical-education programs not only provide vital professional skills, they also signal to students that high-paying construction careers should be an option for the future,” Stephen Sandherr, AGC chief executive, said in an official statement.