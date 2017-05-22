Lower Yahara River Trail project entering final construction phase

Construction on the Lower Yahara River Trail in Dane County is entering its final phase, County Executive Joe Parisi’s office announced Monday.

The Lower Yahara trail is billed as the longest bike and pedestrian trail that has never been open to vehicles in the state. The trail will link to the Capital City Bike Trail at the Lussier Family Heritage Center, and will extend through Lake Farm County Park to McDaniel Park in McFarland.

Parisi’s office said on Monday that the final phase of construction will begin “in the coming days,” and that the work is expected to finish by late summer.

“If there’s good working weather in the next several months we’re hoping the Lower Yahara River Trail will help make some incredible memories before cooler weather returns,” Parisi said in a statement.

The final phase of the project calls for placing large rocks near the shore of the trail to help prevent winter ice from building up on the bridge and boardwalk structures, as well as for paving work on a nearly 1-mile section of the trail running from Libby Road to the trail bridge at the Yahara.

Bids for the second part of the work will be released in the coming weeks. Paving work is expected to begin in the late summer, according to Parisi’s office.

A combination of federal and county money is paying for the nearly $9 million project. Athens-based Janke General Contractors is overseeing the work.

The county plans to add on to the trail in future phases.