Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Walker defends property tax cut, issues veto threat

Walker defends property tax cut, issues veto threat

By: Associated Press May 22, 2017 11:43 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is continuing to put pressure on fellow Republicans in the Legislature not to raise taxes.

Walker on Friday promised to veto the entire budget if it results in a net property tax increase to homeowners. And on Monday he fired off a series of tweets defending his budget as the GOP-controlled Legislature continues working on making changes to it.

Walker tweeted, “Republicans did not run on a gas tax increase — so they should not pass one in this budget.”

Raising gas taxes is being looked at by some Republican legislative leaders as part of a way to pay for roads in the state.

Walker also tweeted that Republicans who ran on the promise of lowering taxes “need to keep that pledge.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo