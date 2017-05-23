Bucks, Johnson Controls to build new sports complex for elementary school

The Milwaukee Bucks and Johnson Controls plan to build a $150,000 sports complex at Milwaukee Public Schools’ Browning Elementary School, officials announced Tuesday.

The new complex will go up on the campus of Browning Elementary School and Silver Spring Neighborhood Center, in the Housing Authority of Milwaukee’s Westlawn neighborhood. The outdoor recreational area will include six basketball courts, a futsal court, a soccer field, a 200-meter track and additional recreation space.

Once built, the complex will be donated to MPS, the neighborhood center and the housing authority. Bucks officials expect the work to finish before students return to school in the fall.

The Bucks and Johnson Controls will further support the project by donating $600,000 over 10 years to support community programming at the new complex.

“Ensuring that all children have top-notch recreational facilities not only provides a safe outlet for young people, it also reinforces to them that they are a vital part of the future of our city and worth the investment of the time and resources that are necessary for the construction of this multi-sport complex,” MPS superintendent Darienne Driver said in a statement.

The announcement comes months after the Bucks named Johnson Controls its “smart building” partner in the construction of the team’s new downtown arena.

As part of that partnership, the auto-parts and building-controls manufacturer is working closely with Mortenson Construction, the construction manager for the project, and subcontractors to equip the $524 million arena with a number of “smart” building features.

These will include the arena’s heating-and-cooling, building-automation, security, lighting, fire-protection and information-technology systems, according to officials.