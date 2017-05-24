Judge drops power line construction ban

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A judge has reversed his decision to halt construction of a 7-mile stretch of a high-voltage power line in western Wisconsin.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that Judge Todd Bjerke agreed to lift the construction ban Tuesday after reviewing environmental studies regarding the impact of the Badger-Coulee transmission line. Earlier this month, Bjerke ordered construction to stop, saying the Wisconsin Public Service Commission failed to provide such documents.

Bjerke also ordered the commission to reconsider their decision to place the site on separate poles across the highway from another high-voltage line because it “lacked any rational basis.”

The town of Holland sued last year to overturn the commission’s approval of the line, saying the panel wasn’t protecting consumers when it authorized the $580 million project.