Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Judge drops power line construction ban

Judge drops power line construction ban

By: Associated Press May 24, 2017 1:52 pm

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A judge has reversed his decision to halt construction of a 7-mile stretch of a high-voltage power line in western Wisconsin.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that Judge Todd Bjerke agreed to lift the construction ban Tuesday after reviewing environmental studies regarding the impact of the Badger-Coulee transmission line. Earlier this month, Bjerke ordered construction to stop, saying the Wisconsin Public Service Commission failed to provide such documents.

Bjerke also ordered the commission to reconsider their decision to place the site on separate poles across the highway from another high-voltage line because it “lacked any rational basis.”

The town of Holland sued last year to overturn the commission’s approval of the line, saying the panel wasn’t protecting consumers when it authorized the $580 million project.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo